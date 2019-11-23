Alicia and Katie have their say on climate change in Dáil Éireann

TWO young climate change activists from Carlow were among the 157 voices hoping to save the planet in the world’s first-ever youth assembly on climate.

Alicia Premkumar and Katie O’Sullivan were honoured to represent Carlow at RTÉ’s Youth Assembly on Climate last Friday, where 157 youngsters discussed the topic of climate in the Dáil.

The Carlow teens joined their fellow delegates at government buildings last Friday morning, where a sizable crowd had already gathered outside to show their support and cheer them on.

“Just like every young person standing there, I was so honoured to be the voice of our generation. Throughout all the camera flashes, each of us standing there had a real sense that history was being made,” said Alicia.

Delegates were selected from all 26 counties throughout Ireland to match the number of delegates that are elected to sit in the Dáil.

All 157 were split into groups, with Alicia in education and Katie in food and farming. The topics looked at by the other groups included environment, economics and power.

There were two sessions in the Dáil chamber during the day, both of which were covered live by RTÉ. The debate was broadcast on RTÉ News, 2FM and Oireachtas Live … in fact, the girls even made headlines on CNN news!

It was also featured in all media outlets, while there was live streaming to schools throughout Ireland, giving everyone the opportunity to vote on their proposals.

Ceann comhairle Seán Ó Fearghail chaired proceedings and expressed his admiration to all of the delegates for their “enormous achievements that have got you here today”.

Recommendations put forward by the young people included a ban on importing fracked gas, introducing glass doors on all fridges in supermarkets, introducing climate-impact labels on food, and turning at least one-tenth of farmland into forestry as well as introducing mandatory sustainability education from primary level to the workplace.

Their recommendations were handed to minister Richard Bruton and delegates went on to a reception at RTÉ in Donnybrook.

RTÉ’s director general Dee Forbes remarked that what began as an idea many months ago in RTÉ culminated in the young people making history.

“You were the first group in the world to enter the parliament in your country and work together and put recommendations together. You are history makers and that is amazing,” she said.

“Katie and I were honoured to have the opportunity to take part; honoured to be the voice of our generation,” said Alicia.