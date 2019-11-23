Campaign is now underway to support local at Christmas

BUSINESSES in Carlow town centre have come together to encourage people to support local and come to Carlow town to avail of 1,000 years of customer service experience supporting over 1,000 jobs.

The campaign called #Carlow1,000 is focused on supporting jobs in Carlow town centre by encouraging people to come and experience Carlow in the run-up to Christmas.

From traditional pubs and brand names, to independent retailers, Carlow town has everything you need and over the coming weeks ten retailers will be sharing their customer experience in partnership with Carlow Town Development Forum and Carlow Co Council’s Local Enterprise Office.

Philip Mc Donald from Detail, who is a member of Carlow Town Development Forum, said: “collectively we have an amazing offering for all in Carlow town, which has been developed over the generations and spending your money at independent businesses begins a cycle in which those businesses then spend their money at local shops, support community groups and employ locals.”

Cllr Andrea Dalton, mayor of Carlow, spoke about growing up in Carlow and the wonderful experiences in Carlow town centre.

“I’m really proud to be from Carlow and mayor and what I always know is that Carlow town has really quality, genuine value for money customer experience and we want to showcase this in partnership with our business community,” said mayor Dalton.

“As mayor, I look forward to this campaign and also launching the 2019 Festive Family Experience as part of an outside broadcast with KCLR, which will happen on Tullow Street during November.”

Chairperson of Carlow Town Development Forum and chief executive of Carlow Co Council Kathleen Holohan described small local businesses as the “economic backbone” of Carlow town.

“We are delighted to be able to support this campaign. We encourage everybody to shop local in the run-up to Christmas and support our jobs in retail and hospitality.”

Initial local businesses to feature in the campaign include Savana, Seven Oaks Hotel and Leisure Club, Fussy Galore, Detail Menswear, Bramley’s Jewellers, Kevin Kelly Pharmacy, Carlow Farmers Market, Shaw’s and Lloyds Pharmacy.

The campaign will include weekly prizes.

If your business would like to be involved, contact Pierce Kavanagh at the Local Enterprise Office on pkavanagh@carlowcoco.ie or by calling 059 9129783.