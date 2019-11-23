Carlow schools win top prizes in national poster competition

SCOIL Mhuire gan Smál in Carlow town and Borris National School have just scooped top prizes in an art competition aimed at raising awareness about children living with a disability.

The two schools have been named as the respective junior and senior county-level winners of the prestigious national art competition Someone Like Me.

First-class pupil Indie Mae Byrne from Scoil Mhuire gan Smál took the junior title by wowing the judges with her fabulous poster depicting friendship.

Áine Doyle and Joey White from fifth class in Borris worked together to create a wonderful image of children playing basketball, one of whom is in a wheelchair.

The competition, which is supported by the National Disability Authority, attracted more than 2,600 entries from primary schools across the length and breadth of the country. Now in its fourth year, Someone Like Me aims to raise disability awareness among primary school children and give them a greater understanding of what unites children of differing abilities.

As part of the competition, teachers and their pupils worked through a special lesson plan, which challenged them to respond artistically and creatively to the theme of Someone Like Me, while, at the same time, appreciating and respecting similarities and differences in people. The project also aims to nurture a shared understanding of how we should treat others in a caring, sensitive and inclusive way, while promoting a sense of belonging and connectedness.

Indie Mae, Áine and Joey will now go forward to the final of the competition, where they’ll compete against 47 other schools for the overall national title. The awards ceremony will be held at Dublin City Hall on Tuesday 3 December, which is International Day of Persons with Disabilities.