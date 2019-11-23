Four homes damaged by fire in Meath housing estate

Saturday, November 23, 2019

Four houses have been damaged in a fire in a housing estate in Co Meath.

Gardaí say the fire broke out in a van parked in the driveway of a house at Meadowbank Hill in Ratoath shortly after 4am this morning.

The fire quickly spread to a number of houses and a second car.

Two of the houses were extensively damaged and smoke damage was also caused to two other homes.

Fire services from Ashbourne and Dunshaughlin tackled the blaze and the area was evacuated during the incident.

Nobody was injured.

Gardaí say it is not yet clear how the fire started and a forensic examination will take place later today.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Govt launches plan for ‘sustainable future’ for country’s islands

Saturday, 23/11/19 - 4:45pm

Thousands rally against ‘really backward step’ of closing respite centre in Roscommon

Saturday, 23/11/19 - 4:15pm

Someone in Meath is €41k richer after last night’s EuroMillions

Saturday, 23/11/19 - 1:55pm