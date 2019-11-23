Investigation underway after man, 30s, dies following incident in Cloverhill Prison

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in Cloverhill Prison in Dublin.

Shortly after midnight gardaí and emergency services were called by prison authorities following an incident involving two male prisoners in custody at the prison.

A man in his late 30s was treated by emergency services but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The man’s body remains at the scene which is currently preserved pending a full forensic and technical examination.

The Coroner has been notified and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

Gardaí say they are following a definite line of inquiry and the investigation is ongoing.