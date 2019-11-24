Beatrice marks 55 years of family business with birthday bash at Bea Nice

GOOD food and great friends were in abundance when Beatrice Byrne celebrated the 55th anniversary of her family’s shop being in business and the fifth birthday of her eponymous coffee shop Bea Nice.

The shop on Carlow’s Dublin Street has been a mainstay of the area since Beatrice’s parents John Joe and Bridie bought the business five decades ago.

Bridie worked full-time in the shop, while Beatrice’s father John Joe kept the house and the children in order.

John Joe’s trade was as a painter/decorator, so when they moved into the newsagents, he kept the shop’s façade painted and looking well. Indeed, it’s still looking great because there’s a preservation order on it, so little has changed.

In 1990, Beatrice and her husband John took over the family business.

While John worked as a lithographer in the offices of The Nationalist, Beatrice toiled away behind the counter of the shop. Sadly, John passed away suddenly in February 2013, so the birthday party for the business was particularly poignant for the family.

To diversify the business, Beatrice decided to open a small restaurant five years ago which specialised in simple, tasty lunches and excellent coffees.

Last week, to mark the auspicious occasion, she hosted a meet the maker event by inviting her customers to meet the food producers who supply the restaurant. Chef Ailíse Lynch whipped up delicious morsels from Michael Hosey’s fruit and veg, along with the fresh produce from Ballon Free Range Eggs.

Many of Beatrice’s loyal customers turned up to help her celebrate the special occasion, including her daughter Deirdre and son Brian.

He’s just returned home to Carlow from Mayo after a stint of 12 years and will take over the running of the business. Beatrice isn’t so much retiring as taking a back seat in the business.

“When Brian takes over, he’ll be the third generation of the family in the business,” Beatrice proudly concluded.