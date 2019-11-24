David’s app makes the cut for Young Scientist Exhibition

DAVID Ó Callanáin, a fifth-year student in Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, has just qualified for the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition in 2020.

David’s project, a phone app called Bunaithe ar GPS, or GPS-based landmark app, is the only project from Co Carlow to be accepted into the prestigious competition.

David’s idea was inspired when he was on holiday and saw how tourists used headphones with guide information while visiting famous places.

David is now developing an app capable of giving users ‘on the fly’ information about landmarks they encounter as they walk around an area.

Unlike similar tools, this app would not require a pre-planned itinerary, nor would it require a lot of input or questions from the user. Instead, it would be designed to pop up nuggets of information for the user as they pass by sites of interest. This multipurpose tool would provide information on a range of topics, from sites of particular tourist interest to restaurant information. It would be customised to suit the particular mood or interests of the user.

David completed a first draft of his proposal for entry to the competition in English, while further drafts will be as Gaeilge and he’s working under the guidance of teacher Julia Ní Chofaigh.

BT, which organises the event, delivered the good news about qualifying to more than 1,100 students involved in the 550 finalist projects last week. In total, over 1,800 projects were submitted by students in schools all across the island of Ireland.

The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition will take place from the 8-11 January at the RDS in Dublin.