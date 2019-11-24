€230k of structural work needed at Leinster House to fit €800k printer

At least €230k worth of structural work needs tobe carried out at the Oireachtas offices in Leinster House to fit a new printer.

The state-of-the-art machine cost €808k and was delivered last December.

It had to be placed in storage because officials miscalculated the measurements, and it would not fit into either of the two printing rooms on Kildare Street.

Figures released under the Freedom of Information Act to the Irish Times have revealed that the storage costs amounted to €2k a month, after an initial gratis period of four months.

The total cost amounted to €12k when the printer was finally installed on September 28 this year.