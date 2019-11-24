Figures show how ‘lack of staff’ is impacting on ambulance turnaround times, say FF

  • Home >
Sunday, November 24, 2019

Fianna Fáil is calling for action to address the deterioration in ambulance turnaround times over the past two years.

The party’s health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly TD has said a lack of staff is to blame.

Ambulance turnaround times measure the time from ambulance arrival at a hospital to when the crew is ready to accept another call.

New figures received by Deputy Donnelly show that the HIQA 20-minute target was only met in 15.9% of cases nationwide while the HSE 30-minute target was achieved in 37.1% of cases.

In Kerry, just 1.7% of ambulances managed the 20-minute turnaround. Another five hospitals nationwide failed to achieve the 5% level.

Deputy Donnelly claims the main reason for the delay is because emergency departments are too busy with too few staff to process a patient coming in by ambulance.

