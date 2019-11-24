Man, 50s, arrested on suspicion of murder following death in Cloverhill Prison

  • Home >
Sunday, November 24, 2019

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the death of another man in Cloverhill Prison yesterday.

The man, who is in his 50s, was arrested at Cloverhill Prison on suspicion of murder.

He is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

It follows the death of a man in his late 30s at the prison in the early hours of yesterday morning after an incident involving two inmates.

A post-mortem was completed on the man’s body yesterday by State Pathologist Doctor Margaret Bolster.

The results will not be released for operational reasons.

