  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Migrants found on ship to Rosslare have left direct provision centre in Dublin

Migrants found on ship to Rosslare have left direct provision centre in Dublin

Sunday, November 24, 2019

A number of the migrants found on a ship to Rosslare last Thursday are reported to have left a Dublin direct provision centre.

Newspaper reports suggest 11 of the men left the centre hours after their arrival.

They were part of a group of 16 Kurdish males who were discovered in a container on a Stena Line ship from Cherbourg to Rosslare.

They spent up to 12 hours in the trailer of an articulated tractor unit before being discovered at Rosslare port on Thursday

They subsequently sought ‘international protection’ under which the State offers people accommodation but does not detain them.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

State spent €300k on security for Harry and Meghan visit, €11m to protect Donald Trump

Sunday, 24/11/19 - 8:45am

Thousands rally and call to save respite centre in Co Roscommon

Sunday, 24/11/19 - 7:35am

Verona Murphy controversy hits Fine Gael in the polls

Saturday, 23/11/19 - 9:45pm