Migrants found on ship to Rosslare have left direct provision centre in Dublin

A number of the migrants found on a ship to Rosslare last Thursday are reported to have left a Dublin direct provision centre.

Newspaper reports suggest 11 of the men left the centre hours after their arrival.

They were part of a group of 16 Kurdish males who were discovered in a container on a Stena Line ship from Cherbourg to Rosslare.

They spent up to 12 hours in the trailer of an articulated tractor unit before being discovered at Rosslare port on Thursday

They subsequently sought ‘international protection’ under which the State offers people accommodation but does not detain them.