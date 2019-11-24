PSNI evacuate homes in Newry due to security alert

Sunday, November 24, 2019

By Press Association

A small number of homes have been evacuated in Newry during a security alert.

A suspicious object was reported to police in the Violet Hill Avenue area of the city this afternoon.

Inspector Ryan Moore said the incident is ongoing.

“It follows a report to police at approximately 3.45pm today of a suspicious object in the area,” he said.

“A small number of homes have been evacuated and cordons are in place in the Violet Hill Avenue area, including at the junction of College Gardens.

“No main roads have been closed at this time.

“I want to thank the community for their patience as we work to make the area safe.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Pensioner dies following crash in Co. Down

Sunday, 24/11/19 - 6:35pm

Family of drowning victim Leigh Early thank those who tried to save him

Sunday, 24/11/19 - 12:35pm

Man, 50s, arrested on suspicion of murder following death in Cloverhill Prison

Sunday, 24/11/19 - 11:25am