PSNI evacuate homes in Newry due to security alert

By Press Association

A small number of homes have been evacuated in Newry during a security alert.

A suspicious object was reported to police in the Violet Hill Avenue area of the city this afternoon.

Inspector Ryan Moore said the incident is ongoing.

“It follows a report to police at approximately 3.45pm today of a suspicious object in the area,” he said.

“A small number of homes have been evacuated and cordons are in place in the Violet Hill Avenue area, including at the junction of College Gardens.

“No main roads have been closed at this time.

“I want to thank the community for their patience as we work to make the area safe.”