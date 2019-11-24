  • Home >
  • National News >
  • State spent €300k on security for Harry and Meghan visit, €11m to protect Donald Trump

State spent €300k on security for Harry and Meghan visit, €11m to protect Donald Trump

Sunday, November 24, 2019

The Irish taxpayer spent nearly €300,000 for guarding Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit in July 2018.

But that pales in comparison to the €24m that was spent protecting his grandmother Queen Elizabeth in 2011.

The Sunday Independent reports that the State paid out nearly €3m to guard US vice-president Mike Pence in September, while it cost €11m to protect US President Donald Trump during his visit last June.

An Garda Siochana released the figures for the four visits over the past decade, saying the expenditure relates to salaries, wages, allowances, travel, subsistence and incidental expenses.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Migrants found on ship to Rosslare have left direct provision centre in Dublin

Sunday, 24/11/19 - 8:45am

Thousands rally and call to save respite centre in Co Roscommon

Sunday, 24/11/19 - 7:35am

Verona Murphy controversy hits Fine Gael in the polls

Saturday, 23/11/19 - 9:45pm