Murder investigation underway after man shot dead in Dublin

A murder investigation is underway after a 22 year-old man was shot dead in Dublin yesterday evening.

The victim was shot in the chest several times was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He was in his front garden when it is believed at least two gunmen shot him shortly after 5pm.

Gardaí believe last night’s shooting in Dublin was related to the ongoing gang feud in Coolock. and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage from the vicinity of Clonshaugh Avenue between 4.30pm and 5.30pm today to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01-6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Local councillor Racheal Batten said that children in Coolock are becoming too familiar with the sound of gunshots.

“It’s become a stage where now children are familiar the sound of gunshots, and that’s not acceptable in any society.

“We’ve got children going to school this morning passing gardaí and gardaí tape and there’s asking what’s happened and it’s not a position that any young child should be in.”

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said he was “deeply concerned” to hear of the shooting.

He said: “I condemn this wanton violence. I urge anyone with information to please contact An Garda Siochana and assist them with their investigation.”

Update – 10.47am: Independent councillor John Lyons has warned that years of underinvestment in the Coolock area has led to the growing drug and crime problems which culminated in the death of a 22 year old man at the weekend.

“People are hugely concerned that a brutal murder happened in a residential area,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

He pointed out that the public fears the gangland feud is escalating and that recently the home of an innocent family was fired at in a case of mistaken identity.

“People feel it is not safe, even for those not involved in the drug trade.”

Cllr Lyons said that while resources are being made available for the gardaí, “they are playing catch up”.

Open drug dealing is going on in the area and “people’s lives are being destroyed” he warned.

It was alarming to see taxies coming into and out of the area for people buying drugs. “That’s been allowed to develop.

“We’ve seen some improvement, but more needs to be done. We need greater commitment from the Government, to multiply resources. What is needed is a multi pronged approach.”

He said that gardaí in Coolock are very involved with community initiatives in an effort to keep teens from being attracted to “a life of crime and death.”

Additional reporting Noel Baker