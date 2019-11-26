Accountants tot up the miles in Relay For Life fundraiser

A MARATHON effort by a local accountancy firm has raised €15,000 for Relay For Life.

Two months ago, staff at the Carlow and Dublin offices of Lalor O’Shea McQuillan, walked and ran a combined 500km to raise funds for Carlow Relay for Life.

And they were delighted recently to present a cheque for €15,100 to Gerard Holohan, chairman for Relay for Life Carlow.

A very grateful Ger said: “The aim of Relay For Life is to bring the local community together so they can share experiences and support one another. Survivors, family and friends of people touched by cancer in our local community all find comfort and support at our annual Relay For Life event.

“We ran the fundraising event because everyone is affected by cancer in one way or another,” said Gareth Keogh, partner at Lalor O’Shea McQuillan.

“We wanted to raise awareness of this great local charity and to remind people that unless team applications are submitted over the winter months, then the Relay For Life event cannot go ahead in the summer.”

Gareth wanted to point out that “we couldn’t have done it without the great support from our clients, families, friends and, of course, our fantastic colleagues in the Carlow and Dublin offices”.

To find out more about forming and registering a team for Relay For Life, contact Gerard Holohan through the Relay for Life Carlow Facebook page or at info@relayforlifecarlow.ie.

Applications need to be submitted early in 2020 if the event is to go ahead.