Four men due in court in connection with Kevin Lunney abduction

Four men are due to appear in court later this morning in connection with the abduction of Kevin Lunney.

They will appear before Virginia District Court in Co Cavan this morning at 10.30am.

The men are due to be charged with offences in respect of the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Mr Lunney, 50, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), was abducted near his home in Co Cavan on September 17.

Gardaí and PSNI launched a massive cross border investigation into the incident earlier this month.