Health and wellbeing at further education campus

Monday, November 25, 2019

STUDENTS of a health and wellbeing course at Carlow Institute for Further Education and Training (CIFET) hosted an event that treated their fellow students to smoothie-making lessons and nutrition advice as well as head massages and fitness testing.

Their peers over in the beauty department celebrated 20 years of their course’s existence by doing skin analysis and beauty advice.

Tutors Deirdre Dunphy and Danielle Lyons

Dylan Logan from the SGB Gym in Naas gave a class in self-defence, while Shannon Hickey from CIFET gave classes in high intensity interval training (HITT).

Young musician Curtis Walsh entertained the masses who came from the institute itself as well as the nearby Tyndall College.

By Elizabeth Lee
