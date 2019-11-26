Man, 30s, killed after being hit by van in Co Tipperary

A pedestrian has been killed in Co Tipperary after being hit by a van.

The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the collision that occurred in the Coolkennedy area of Thurles, Co Tipperary at around 3am.

The man’s body was removed from the scene at on the N62 between the Horse and Jockey and Thurles and brought to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.

The driver of the van, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, is uninjured.

The road has since been opened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.