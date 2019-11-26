Pupils fill 150 shoebox gifts for overseas peers

THE pupils in Askea Girls National School collected an impressive 150 boxes that were stuffed with toys and treats and destined for children less fortunate than themselves.

The pupils took part in Team Hope’s Christmas Shoebox Appeal, which organises gift boxes that will be sent to impoverished children around the globe.

Every year, hundreds of children across primary schools in Carlow town collect items that can be sent to their peers in Africa and eastern Europe. Locally, the initiative is organised by Wendy Jacob and Lily Kavanagh, with hundreds of volunteers and students from post-primary schools giving them a hand.

Each box contains certain elements, such as items for washing, writing, wearing and a ‘wow! factor’, so people typically send soap, toothpaste, crayons, little scarves or hats, some sweets and a toy, knowing that they are bringing some happiness to children who need it.

“We were very pleased to collect 150 boxes this year,” teacher Lorraine Mullins told Around Carlow Town.

“We are very proud of the girls for their generosity in helping children in need around the world this Christmas,” she added.