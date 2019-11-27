Ciara Glennon murder-accused’s first wife tells court of troubled relationship

By Joe Leogue

The trial of a man accused of murdering three women, including Mayo native Ciara Glennon, has heard from its first witness – the defendant’s first wife who detailed their troubled relationship.

Bradley Edwards (50) is charged before the Western Australian Supreme Court of killing Ms Glennon (27), as well as Sarah Spiers (18) and Jane Rimmer (23) on dates in 1996 and 1997.

All three women disappeared after nights out in the Perth suburb of Claremont.

Edwards’ first wife, who cannot be identified, gave evidence from a different part of the court, and her testimony was video-streamed into the main courtroom.

Ciara Glennon

ABC News reported that Edwards’ ex-wife told the court how they had a fight about marriage the day before Edwards attacked a hospital worker in 1990.

“I asked … if marriage was on the cards. He seemed to be a little upset about it, and then I got upset,” she said.

The next day he failed to collect her from work, after he carried out an attack on a female social worker in 1990, while Edwards was working at the hospital as a phone technician.

He attempted to put a piece of material in the social worker’s mouth as she sat in a chair. She kicked him and managed to break free. Cable ties were later found in his pocket.

Edwards was convicted of common assault and sentenced to two years’ probation.

The prosecution has argued that Edwards had a pattern of attacking women during periods of emotional upset in his life.

Edwards’ ex-wife further explained how he became distant after he bought a new computer, and that she eventually began an affair that would lead to their separation.

She moved in with her parents to work things out, and Edwards arrived unannounced for dinner one night, during which his ex declined his invitation to see a fireworks display.

The prosecution said it is their case that this dinner took place on the night of Australia Day 1996, the night Sarah Spiers went missing.

They have argued that Edwards’ emotional state following the rejection led to him to murder Ms Spiers.

His ex also said he always wore a Telstra uniform to work, comprising grey slacks, a white shirt and a grey jumper.

Fibres from a Telstra uniform were found in the hair of Ms Glennon and Ms Rimmer, as well as on a woman Edwards raped in Karrakatta Cemetery in 1995.

Later, a friend of Edwards’ ex-wife told the court of how he became “quite intense, quite upset” in an encounter she had with him had following the separation.

The friend said Edwards’ became upset with her when she told him she had not yet visited his ex following the birth of her baby with another man.