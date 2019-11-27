Two hospitalised after multi-car collision on N7

By Sarah Slater

Emergency services are on the scene of a multi-car collision on the N7 this morning.

The collision, close to the Poitín Still pub and restaurant at Rathcoole, occurred around 9.05am on the primary route to the south and southeast of the country.

It is understood that up to four vehicles are involved on the motorway on the north bound lanes.

Several gardaí, two fire units and three ambulances are on the scene where heavy rain is falling.

Two people have been taken to Tallaght University Hospital as a precaution.

The road has since reopened.

AA Roadwatch is warning of significant traffic tailbacks of at least five kilometres to Naas, Co Kildare.