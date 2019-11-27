Ian Bailey: No regrets about moving to West Cork despite Paris murder conviction

By Jill O’Sullivan

West Cork-based journalist Ian Bailey has said he does not know when he will get a knock on the door in relation to a European Arrest warrant following his murder conviction in a Paris court.

Ian Bailey

Bailey, convicted in Paris in relation to the death of Sophie Tuscan Du Plantier in Schull in the 1990s, said that he found poetry “cathartic” and used metaphors including hurricanes, bonfires and arrows to capture his state-of-mind as he awaits arrest on foot of the warrant.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today Show today, he said he does not ever regret moving to West Cork and added that he keeps falling in love with the area.

“I love it; it’s wonderful, even with everything that’s happened,” he said. “Every day I fall in love with West Cork through trial, trouble and hurricane…All we can do is deal with the present and then hopefully change the future.”

Ian Bailey has written an autobiographical poetry book in which he refers to recent events.

You can listen to the full interview here: