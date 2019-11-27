Man arrested in relation to armed robbery at Cork takeaway

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s in relation to an armed robbery at a takeaway on Georges Quay in Cork last night.

Shortly before midnight, a man entered the takeaway armed with what is believed to a knife and threatened staff.

He left the scene empty-handed and nobody was injured during the incident.

Gardaí carried out a search of the area and arrested a man on Tower Street.

The knife believed to have been used was also seized.

The man was brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Ian Bailey: No regrets about moving to West Cork despite Paris murder conviction

Wednesday, 27/11/19 - 2:20pm

Children’s Hospital construction is behind schedule but can still be complete in three years, says board head

Wednesday, 27/11/19 - 1:30pm

New drugs-awareness programme launched for senior cycle students

Wednesday, 27/11/19 - 1:20pm