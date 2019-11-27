Revenue seizes MDMA worth €60,000 at Dublin Airport

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Revenue officers in Dublin Airport have seized 1kg of MDMA with an estimated street value of €60,000.

Revenue dog Blue

The drugs were found with the assistance of detector dog Blue when Revenue officers stopped and searched the luggage of a 28-year-old man from Northern Ireland who had disembarked a flight from Amsterdam.

The man was arrested by gardaí and detained at Ballymun garda station on Monday.

The man appeared in court yesterday on charges of importation of a controlled substance. He was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison and will appear again at Cloverhill District Court on December 3.

The seizure was a result of one of Revenue’s routine operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses, or members of the public have any information about smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

An image of the drugs, provided by Revenue

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí and family concerned for missing Cork teenager

Wednesday, 27/11/19 - 8:40pm

Referral of FAI audit to gardaí ‘appropriate and proper’ – Fergus O’Dowd

Wednesday, 27/11/19 - 7:20pm

Gardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdown

Wednesday, 27/11/19 - 7:00pm