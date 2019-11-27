Revenue seizes MDMA worth €60,000 at Dublin Airport

Revenue officers in Dublin Airport have seized 1kg of MDMA with an estimated street value of €60,000.

Revenue dog Blue

The drugs were found with the assistance of detector dog Blue when Revenue officers stopped and searched the luggage of a 28-year-old man from Northern Ireland who had disembarked a flight from Amsterdam.

The man was arrested by gardaí and detained at Ballymun garda station on Monday.

The man appeared in court yesterday on charges of importation of a controlled substance. He was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison and will appear again at Cloverhill District Court on December 3.

The seizure was a result of one of Revenue’s routine operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses, or members of the public have any information about smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.