Staff threatened in two attempted robberies at Clare post offices

By Pat Flynn

Gardaí are investigating two attempted armed robberies in Co Clare this afternoon.

gardaí at the scene in Miltown Malbay today. Picture: Pat Flynn

The incidents happened at post offices just a few kilometres apart in Quilty and Miltown Malbay.

The first incident happened at around 12.15pm when a man entered the post office in Quilty and told staff he had a weapon. The man threatened staff and demanded money but left the premises empty-handed.

About 30 minutes later, a man entered the post office on the Ennis Road in Miltown Malbay about 6 kilometres from the scene of the first incident.

The would-be raider is understood to have threatened staff and demanded money but nothing was taken. It is thought the man left the scene on foot.

Gardaí interviewed staff at both premises and are also understood to be canvassing CCTV footage from businesses around both scenes in an effort to identify the culprit or culprits.

Investigating officers believe the incidents are linked and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them. It is not clear whether the man or men involved actually had a firearm. However, gardaí are treating the incidents seriously.

No one was injured in either incident.

Gardaí at Kilrush can be contacted on 065 908 0550 while anyone with information can also call the Garda confidential line on 1800 66111.