Union to carry out risk assessment before staff operate €800k Dáil printer

Unions are to undertake a risk assessment before staff can be given the go-ahead to operate the Dáil’s new €800,000 printer.

Staff say the printer cannot be used until a health and safety audit has been carried out.

The Public Accounts Committee is to examine how more than €1m was spent on the machine.

It didn’t fit into the building it was meant for and re-modelling of the room cost €236,000, including knocking walls to give the printer space to operate.

The clerk of the Dáil, Peter Finnegan, is preparing a report into the incident for the Public Accounts Committee.

The Union representing workers, SIPTU, said they are in talks on the additional demands and skills which are required to operate the machine.

It is understood the union is seeking additional payments.

In a statement they say they will not comment any further until the talks have concluded.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Jane Boushell, said: “There are also a number of ongoing health and safety risk assessments which are yet to be concluded in relation to the operation of the new equipment.

“While these discussions and assessments are ongoing our members and their representatives will not be commenting any further.”