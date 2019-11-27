Watch: This is what Dublin’s white-water rafting centre will look like

Dublin City Council has released a 3D video model of what its planned white-water rafting attraction will look like.

It includes a slalom course with an inner flat pool at George’s Dock in the IFSC.

The €22 million project is aimed at locals, tourists and sporting groups.

The centre will provide a facility for people who wish to kayak, canoe or go river rafting.

There will also be a training facility for emergency services, while existing buildings will be demolished to create changing and storage facilities.

Earlier this month, the multi-million euro plan for the currently unused space was approved by councillors on the Central Area committee.

A full council meeting next month will decide whether the attraction should get the go ahead.

The council says it expects 30,000 people to use the facility each year.

Canoeing Ireland says a white-water rafting course in Dublin’s Docklands would be a game changer for the sport.

“We have no facility like this at all to train in in Ireland,” said Dermot Morely from Canoeing Ireland.

“All of our young people who want to progress in the sport must go abroad. They are training in the UK and in Europe.”

He says not only would it attract tourists and sports clubs – but the local community would also benefit.

Dublin City Council has a project ready to go to get young children from the area involved and a club will be set up in the centre to train the local kids and to engage with local schools.