€100,000 of cocaine and cannabis seized in Tipperary with two arrested

A picture of seized items from the Garda Press Office.

Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman in their 20s and seized an estimated €100,000 of cannabis and cocaine along with €2,250 cash in Lagganstown, Tipperary.

Gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drug Unit searched a house in Lagganstown, Golden, Co. Tipperary this morning as part of Operation Overwatch, a local operation in place to combat the sale and supply of drugs in the Tipperary Garda Division.

Gardaí found “a large quantity of suspected cannabis”, as well as a smaller quantity of cocaine which was discovered in a car on the property grounds. They also seized €2,250 in cash and “items of drug paraphernalia” during the search, with the drugs now being sent for analysis.

A woman in her 20s was arrested at the scene, while a man in his 20s was later arrested at a separate location.