Almost €12,000 in cash and more than 800 litres of alcohol have been seized in Galway city.

Yesterday’s seizure of alcohol. Pic: Revenue

Revenue officers found €11,800 in cash at a house in the city yesterday which they seized after a court order today.

They had also seized 809 litres of alcohol valued at around €3,500.

A woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s were questioned.

Investigations are ongoing.