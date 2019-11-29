Campaigners welcome revised plans to house 27 asylum seekers in Co Leitrim

Campaigners are welcoming revised plans for a Direct Provision centre in Co Leitrim.

Round-the-clock protests were held recently against a proposal to house up to 130 asylum-seekers in Ballinamore this month.

The Immigration Minister David Stanton now says just 27 people will be accommodated in apartments in the town before Christmas.

Gordon Hughes protested against the original plans but he says the latest proposal is positive.

“I would like to welcome the Minister’s statement in relation to the proposal for the relocation of the 27 people to Ballinamore and I think that we have gotten to a point where – what we have always said this is about – we have proportional provision,” said Mr Hughes.

“I think it is an example of where the government and the officials worked with the community in finding a solution that works for everybody.”

Yesterday, the Minister thanked the group for engaging fully with the Department and for the community’s “ongoing commitment to supporting asylum seekers”.

Minister Stanton said: “The meeting was again very constructive and open.”

He also committed to further full engagement and consultation with the community in the New Year, saying he and his officials “will continue to work closely and in collaboration with the full community, including to establish a ‘Friends of the Centre Group’”.