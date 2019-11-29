GoSafe agree pay deal with staff to avert further strikes

Friday, November 29, 2019

Speed van operator, GoSafe, has said it has reached a pay agreement with staff after strike action last month.

The company says a majority of staff voted in favour of the proposals.

The agreement includes improvements in base pay rates, premiums for Sundays and bank holidays and an additional day’s leave after five years of service.

The firm said in a statement: “Management and staff representatives at GoSafe, the company which operates roadside safety camera services, have reached a pay agreement.

“GoSafe monitoring operators have by a clear majority voted to accept the revised pay agreement.

“The new agreement will cover the three-year period from 1 January 2020 to the end of 2022. The agreement includes improvements in base rate pay, Sunday premium and bank holiday premium rates, employer PRSA contributions, bonus scheme and an additional day’s leave after five years of service. “

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí seize €100k of cannabis in Roscommon

Friday, 29/11/19 - 7:55pm

#Climatestrike: Schools not supporting this are not doing justice to the young people, says teacher

Friday, 29/11/19 - 7:15pm

Nearly 30 children in Cork town may have no school places next year

Friday, 29/11/19 - 6:15pm