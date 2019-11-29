GoSafe agree pay deal with staff to avert further strikes

Speed van operator, GoSafe, has said it has reached a pay agreement with staff after strike action last month.

The company says a majority of staff voted in favour of the proposals.

The agreement includes improvements in base pay rates, premiums for Sundays and bank holidays and an additional day’s leave after five years of service.

The firm said in a statement: “Management and staff representatives at GoSafe, the company which operates roadside safety camera services, have reached a pay agreement.

“GoSafe monitoring operators have by a clear majority voted to accept the revised pay agreement.

“The new agreement will cover the three-year period from 1 January 2020 to the end of 2022. The agreement includes improvements in base rate pay, Sunday premium and bank holiday premium rates, employer PRSA contributions, bonus scheme and an additional day’s leave after five years of service. “