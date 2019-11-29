Low and slow: A Black Friday for voter turnout in byelections

  • Home >
Friday, November 29, 2019

Turnout is low so far in the four byelections being held today.

Polls will stay open until 10pm this evening in the votes to replace the four TDs elected to the European Parliament in May.

It looks set to be a Black Friday for turnout in these elections as more people are worrying about getting a good deal in the sales than who’s gets a few months in the Dáil.

As of lunchtime the turnout in Dublin Fingal was just 5.8% across the constituency with Portmarnock and Skerries the highest turnout between 8 and 8.5%.

Dublin Midwest has slightly higher numbers with overall turnout at 6.2%.

The strongest turnout there is in Clondalkin and Palmerstown.

Wexford was averaging 7.8% turnout as of noon.

It was 8.5% in Wexford town but just 6% in New Ross

There is no concrete figures for Cork North Central as yet but turnout is understood to be low and slow.

Most candidates are also skeptical about how much of an evening rush there will be with both the Late Late Toy Show and Black Friday to compete with.

