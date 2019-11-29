McDonald is part of the furniture at St Mullins

By Kieran Murphy

PJ McDonald lives right beside the St Mullins grounds. So close that when his children were growing up, they had the perception the actual playing field belonged to PJ himself.

He is originally from the other side of Graiguenamanagh. About three miles out. He played soccer with Highview for 40 years and football in Graiguenamanagh. He actually travelled, on one notable occasion, with the Kilkenny senior team to play football in Limerick. He didn’t get a run so a footballing career with the county never took off.

He met his future wife, Joan, in 1978 at a dance in Graiguenamanagh where Dickie Rock was performing. His connection with St Mullins club was born that day as Joan is a sister of Pat ‘Mosey’ Murphy who is hugely involved in hurling.

They have been living in St Mullins since 1983 and PJ became involved with the camogie section. He never hurled himself.

He does a lot of jobs around the club now, overseeing the indoor facility and arranging bookings for training and matches. All this came quite by accident.

“The last thing I do before going to bed, I come out and lock up everything. It is a habit because there was an incident here a few years ago. I was in bed one Sunday morning and I heard a noise that I knew wasn’t right.”

He got up and looked out the window.

“Here were two lads with balaclavas. They had the tractor from the hurling field up on a trailer. I called the guards. They stopped them taking the tractor but they got away themselves.

“Since then I have always kept an eye on things. The last thing I do before going to bed is to walk around.”

A retired accountant, he has been keeping an eye on the clubhouse and outdoor facilities for nearly 15 years now.

He goes to most of the St Mullins games and loves what they are doing.

“I haven’t enjoyed the last few games. They are very stressful,” he reckons.

For him, this year’s county final win was the most memorable.

“We had lost last year’s final and when Ger Coady got sent off I said ‘here we go again’. It seemed to make them realise they had another gear. They upped their game and every player had to work harder,” PJ says.

He has never looked back since that night when Dickie Rock played in Graiguenamanagh and he met his future wife.

“St Mullins. A lovely place to come. Lovely people,” says PJ