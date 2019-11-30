  • Home >
Justice Minister Flanagan: Verona Muphy not a victim of character assassination

Saturday, November 30, 2019

By Elaine Loughlin

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has denied claims made by Fine Gael’s Wexford candidate Verona Murphy that she was the subject of a character assassination.

In a surprising intervention, Mr Flanagan also referred to another named candidate who ran in the Dublin Fingal constituency who he said “got a free pass” from the media.

Asked about Ms Murphy, who was forced to apologise during the campaign for her remarks about asylum seekers, Mr Flanagan said: “This was a turbulent campaign. The Fine Gael campaign, in particular, experienced some difficulties. I don’t believe it would be reasonable or fair to define any candidate on one issue.”

He added: “It was Verona’s Murphy first election campaign. She wasn’t accustomed to what is the rough and tumble of an election campaign. Elections are not for the faint-hearted.”

Ahead of yesterday’s vote, Ms Murphy claimed in an online post that she had been the victim of a character assassination. However, when questioned on this, Mr Flanagan said he didn’t believe this was the case.

When asked if her comments had a direct impact on her performance in the by-election, Mr Flanagan said it was “difficult to assess” but he wouldn’t be rushing to any conclusions.

“What I will say is that she was the focus of much national criticism. She apologised, but there are other candidates, and one in particular – Gemma O’Doherty – who didn’t apologise and who seemed to get something of a free pass, perhaps maybe from former colleagues in the media.”

