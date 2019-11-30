Lady luck smiles on young boys in raffle for vintage tractor

IT was a fairytale ending to a hugely successful tractor raffle last week as the vintage Massey Ferguson 135 was presented to its new owners.

Coolkenno youngsters Paddy (4) and five-year-old Peter O’Shea were the lucky winners of the Carlow to Cork Tractor Club’s raffle, which raised around €85,000 for the Children’s Medical Research Foundation at Crumlin Hospital.

They were fitting winners, as Paddy and Peter had both attended the Dublin hospital in the past and made full recoveries. They were joined by their delighted parents Annette and Paul O’Shea at Byrne’s Pub, Crablane, Coolkenno on Saturday.

The coincidences didn’t end there, however, as the winning ticket was sold by Paul Sinnott at the Tullow Show, one of the original club members and the man who registered and insured the tractor.

“There were so many coincidences, it’s unbelievable,” said Brendan Byrne of the Carlow to Cork Tractor Club. “It was a perfect fairytale ending, something you couldn’t even write.

“There was huge excitement; I think the mother and father were more excited. The chaps were very young but delighted … at one stage, we couldn’t get one of the young lads down from the tractor.”