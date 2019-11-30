Lisa Smith due to arrive back into Dublin this afternoon

Saturday, November 30, 2019

Lisa Smith is due to arrive back into Dublin with her two-year-old daughter this afternoon.

The 38-year-old Dundalk woman travelled to Syria in 2016 to join the so-called Islamic State group.

Plans have been finalised to bring her back home on a commercial flight after weeks of negotiations between Irish and Turkish officials.

There are media reports that officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and members of the Army Ranger Wing flew to Turkey yesterday and will accompany Ms Smith back home today.

It is understood if she does not agree to questioning by Garda anti-terrorist officers upon her arrival she’ll be arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

