Man due in court on Monday following attempted robbery in Donegal

A man in his late 20s is expected to appear before a sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Monday following an attempted robbery in Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal.

The man entered a convenience store in Newtowncunningham just before noon yesterday and threatened a member of staff at knife point before leaving on foot empty-handed.

It is understood the staff member was not harmed during the incident.

A Garda unit on covert patrol in the area arrested the man near the scene when the alarm was raised.

The investigation is ongoing.