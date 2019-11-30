Man killed in crash in County Limerick

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in County Limerick in which a man has been killed.

Shortly after 1.30am Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving a van and an articulated lorry on the M7 motorway. The collision happened on the slip road at junction 30, with Gardaí, ambulance and fire services all attending the crash site.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

The lorry driver was uninjured, and it is understood from initial enquiries that the lorry was stationary at the time of the collision.

The road remains closed to traffic with diversions in place. Garda forensic collision investigators will complete an examination of the scene at daybreak and a report will be prepared for the local Coroner.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and to anyone with camera footage from the area at the time of the incident to make it available to them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340 or Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.