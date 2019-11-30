Multi-million sports centre for Tullow is a distinct possibility

TULLOW town may get a state-of-the-art multi-million euro sports centre if the local tennis club realises its grand-scale ambitions.

Donnacha Harkin, chairman of Tullow Tennis Club, last week made a presentation to the local district council about its plans for a sports centre that will cost in the region of €2.5 million.

The club has already invested some €1 million into its facilities ‒ including the installation of all-weather tennis courts ‒ over the past eight years and now they want to bring it to the next level.

Planning permission has already been granted for the sports hall that was designed by Cummins + Voortman Architects in Tipperary town.

Robert Cummins from the company, along with Mr Harkin, presented the plans to the municipal district meeting on Thursday. They said that the club needed €2.5 million to build and kit-out the proposed sports hall and that the best possible source of funding was from the government’s grants scheme for large-scale sports facilities.

“Every county in Ireland, except two, has applied for this funding. Carlow is one of them that hasn’t applied, so we’ve a good chance of getting it. The grants range from €2 million to €20 million, so on the scale of things, it’s well within the limit of the funds,” Mr Harkin told The Nationalist.

The hall will feature the latest technology, including courts with LED lighting that will map out the court markings, in line with the sport that’s being played at the time. The hall would be built as an extension to the tennis club’s existing facilities.

The councillors all warmly received the idea, stating that such a facility would be of huge benefit to Tullow town and that they’d support them in the application for the funding that’s needed.

It’s anticipated that the construction of the hall may be two to three years down the line.