Students are over the moon after brilliant success of Xmas market and fashion show

STUDENTS, staff and parents from Presentation de la Salle in Bagenalstown were first off the blocks for the season that’s in it when they organised a massive Christmas market and fashion show.

Punters were delighted with the vast array of gifts and homemade goodies that were on offer at the fair. Wonderful knitted dolls of famous people jostled alongside pretty handmade picture frames which, in turn, vied for attention beside freshly-baked cakes and bread.

After some festive shopping, punters then filed into the school gym to attend a wonderful fashion show, which featured rig-outs for youngsters, teenagers, men and women.

Teacher Bridget Murphy was the main organiser of the two-in-one event and she was delighted with how the whole thing went.

The proceeds will go towards funding the school’s breakfast club and to help defray the costs of a school trip to NASA headquarters.

Bridget has organised the once-in-a-lifetime trip for the students to promote STEM subjects. The package holiday will include four days in Orlando, including a trip to Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, where they’ll enjoy an immersive space launch experience. The trip will take in Universal Studios and an Everglades airboat ride. A week in the Marshall NASA Centre in Huntsville, Alabama at the advanced Space Academy programme will top it all off.

The trip is taking place in April next year and costs over €3,000 per person, which is being paid for in installments since September 2017. Now with the extra boost from the Christmas fair, that final tally has been reached.

“The fashion show and Christmas market were a huge success, not only raising the required funds for the trip but also providing an opportunity for our entire community to come together for a night filled with joy and laughter,” concluded Bridget. “What a fantastic way to strengthen the already fantastic relationships within our community! A huge thank you to all involved in the fundraiser. We have 19 very excited students ready for launch!”