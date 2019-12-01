  • Home >
Gardaí seek assistance in locating missing girl (13) from Dublin

Sunday, December 01, 2019

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Sebastiana Paun from Coolock, Dublin.

Sebastiana Paun was last seen at approximately 9am yesterday when she left her family home in Coolock.

She is described as 5ft 7” in height, with long dark hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black shiny bubble zip up coat, short in length with a fur lining on the hood, and a pair of silver glitter runners.

She is known to frequent the Jervis Street area of Dublin City centre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01-6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

