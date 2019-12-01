Go-ahead Garryhill company up for national award

AN ambitious Garryhill company, which continues to break new ground, has been shortlisted for a national award.

Carlow Concrete is in the running for a gong in the manufacturing and exporter of the year categories of the SFA National Small Business Awards.

The company was established in 2016 and last year won a national Best Export Business award in a Local Enterprise Offices competition. It provides a turnkey service of the design, manufacture and installation of attenuation and flood-relief tanks.

“We are still experiencing the same growth that got us into the awards last year. We are growing very rapidly still, picking up a lot of orders in the UK and Ireland,” said Enda Byrne from Tullow, who founded the company with Fenagh’s MJ Lomax.

The Carlow company is currently handling drainage on construction of the new runaway at Dublin Airport, the largest drainage scheme in Ireland in a decade. The company also completed the largest pre-cast reservoir ever built in Europe in Cumbria, north-west England. It has had over 1,000 deliveries to the UK in the last year.

“We are quite an ambitious young company,” said Enda. “A lot of our employees and ourselves are young in our nature. We know what we want to do and where we want to go. We set out to become market leaders in pre-cast concrete tanks initially and we did that.”

The company has also stepped into modular housing, which has already delivered houses locally.

The company employs around 37 people in Garryhill and up to 40 on site carry out installations, including contractors.

Enda was delighted the company has been shortlisted for the award.

“It validates what we have done and it’s nice to get that recognition, although it’s hard to cash it in at times!” he remarked.

“When you put Carlow Concrete in front of these judges that include Enterprise Ireland, NSAI (National Standards Authority of Ireland) and the big PLCs and they review it and like what they see, it is a validation.”