  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Vehicles seized across Leinster as gardaí continue Operation Thor

Vehicles seized across Leinster as gardaí continue Operation Thor

Sunday, December 01, 2019

An Operation Thor checkpoint in the Eastern Region. Picture: Facebook / An Garda Síochána

A number of vehicles have been seized in Kildare, Meath, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow. after gardaí carried out checkpoints under Operation Thor in over a dozen districts in the Eastern Region.

These high visibility patrols and checkpoints will have prevented burglaries and disrupted the movement of travelling criminals, according to gardaí.

A disqualified driver was also detected driving at Kilcoole in Co Wicklow.

Also this weekend, a two day Operation Thor blitz was conducted in the Bray District on November 29 and 30. This operation included arrests and community engagement, a garda spokesperson said.

In total 15 checkpoints were conducted, 38 patrols, six vehicles were seized under Section 41 Road Traffic Act and a number of searches were conducted.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Dublin dementia home in danger of closing down due to lack of funds

Sunday, 01/12/19 - 7:50pm

Pensioner arrested following death of man, 60s, in Co Galway

Sunday, 01/12/19 - 4:00pm

Scam connection service taking advantage of people attempting to phone Revenue

Sunday, 01/12/19 - 2:10pm