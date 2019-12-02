Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman robbed and attacked in Co. Cork

A woman has been robbed and assaulted in Co. Cork.

The incident happened early yesterday morning on Castle Road in Bandon.

Shortly after 3am, a woman was walking on Castle Road when she was approached by a male who stole her handbag, knocked her to the ground and assaulted her.

Three men who were in the area at the time came upon the incident and helped the woman.

She did not need medical attention and no arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as being 6ft tall and was wearing black clothing with “PUMA” across his jumper.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Castle Road area of Bandon between 2:45am and 3:30am on December 1 and who may have witnessed the incident to contact Bandon Garda Station on (023) 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.