‘Going to a particular location is not a terrorist offence, ‘ says Lisa Smith’s solicitor

By Vivienne Clarke

Update: The solicitor representing Lisa Smith has claimed that the Dundalk woman was not a member of a terrorist organisation.

The Turkish Airlines plane carrying Lisa Smith landing at Dublin Airport. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie.

Darragh Mackin told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that Ms Smith “has a strong case to make” and that being a member of Islamic State is not necessarily a direct link to Isis.

“There are extreme organisations that target vulnerable people on the basis of their religious beliefs to lure them to certain areas.

“Going to a particular location is not a terrorist offence.”

He said that Ms Smith has “categorically denied being involved in a terrorist organisation.” In her case being a member of Islamic State does not mean she was a member of Isis.

People can believe that Islamic State is a “euphoric place” and can feel obliged to go to Islamic State, he added.

The process of her interview by gardaí is at an early stage, said Mr Mackin, and he believed Ms Smith has a strong case to make.

He was satisfied that she has cooperated fully with the authorities in Ireland and in Turkey.

He said it had been clear from television interviews that Ms Smith does not pledge allegiance to Isis and that she was not involved in violence.

The interviews had been given at a time when she was detained in a camp where it was well known that anyone who spoke out could be subjected to threats, rape or torture.

Any claims that Ms Smith had been involved in training or violence were hearsay, he said. “Not one witness has come forward to say that occurred.”

Earlier: Gardaí to question Lisa Smith about her IS activities for another two days

Lisa Smith is expected to be questioned by gardaí for two more days in relation to her activities with the so-called Islamic State.

The 38-year-old Dundalk woman has spent the night in Garda custody in Dublin.

She was detained on her arrival at Dublin Airport yesterday and is being held for questioning, while her child is in the care of relatives.

It is reported that Ms Smith is keen to give her side of the story to investigators.

She will be questioned again today at Kevin Street Garda Station in Dublin on suspicion of terror offences and can be held for up to three days.

The Irish Times say her likely defence to charges will surround the definition of the word “membership”.

Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell said she has a lot of questions to answer.

Senator Gerard Craughwell said: “Lisa Smith, at the moment, is innocent until proved otherwise, she is a citizen of the State. We can all criticize her for taking off over to Isis, I’d be the first to say that as a former member of the Defence Forces she knew exactly the kind of people she was going to join up with and she is going to have to explain all of that.”

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says all relevant State agencies are involved, and the Tánaiste said it is up to the DPP to decide what happens next.

Ms Smith came home to the glare of the media and a social media frenzy, and was promptly arrested.

After leaving Ireland to join the so-called Islamic State group, she was detained in Syria, deported from Turkey, and her child taken into the care of relatives on her arrival back in Ireland.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it first became aware of the case in March when Unicef was warning of high mortality rates at the Syrian camp where the mother and child were being held in “dire conditions” after a Turkish incursion.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said their primary concern was ensuring the safety of a two-year-old girl caught up in a warzone, adding the DPP will decide what happens next.

“We have been working with partners to ensure we could respond, a complex consular case, primarily the safety of a two-year-old girl in a war zone, living in camps where there have been high instances of child mortality,” he said.

“So we have been, quietly and professionally working to secure the welfare of the child with the help of the Turkish authorities, who insisted on returning them to Ireland.”

Asked about public concern about Ms Smith’s return to Ireland and her now “living among us”, Mr Coveney retorted by saying: “She is not living among them, she is a garda station being questioned.”

– Additional reporting by Digital Desk