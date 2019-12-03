Boy B lodges appeal against Ana Kriegel murder conviction

Tuesday, December 03, 2019

One of the two teenage boys who were found guilty of murdering Ana Kriegel has lodged an appeal against his conviction.

Boy B was accused of luring the 14-year-old schoolgirl from her home in Leixlip to a derelict farmhouse in Lucan where she was killed last year.

The now 15-year-old was sentenced to 15 years detention for his role in her murder, with his sentence to be reviewed in eight years.

At last month’s sentence hearing, the court heard Boy B does not accept the verdict and his lawyers have now lodged an appeal against his conviction.

It is not known whether Boy A intends to appeal his conviction and/or sentence.

Ana Kriegel

