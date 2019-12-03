Deirdre’s marathon run raises €1,000 for homecare team

A MARATHON effort by a woman yielded €1,000 for the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.

At Doyle’s Railway Bar in Bagenalstown recently, Deidre Doyle presented a cheque for €1,032 to members of the local branch of the homecare team. Deidre raised the money by sponsorship for running the Dublin Marathon on 27 October. This is her second time to complete the 26-mile run and she would like to thank everyone who supported her.

Deidre is a member of St Laurence O’Toole Athlete Club, where she trains several times a week.