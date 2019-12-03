Deirdre’s marathon run raises €1,000 for homecare team

  • Home >
Monday, December 02, 2019

A MARATHON effort by a woman yielded €1,000 for the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.

l-r Joan Jenkinson, Marion Smyth, Deidre Doyle and Mary Foster at the cheque presentation in Doyle’s Bar Photo: Gilbert Smyth

At Doyle’s Railway Bar in Bagenalstown recently, Deidre Doyle presented a cheque for €1,032 to members of the local branch of the homecare team. Deidre raised the money by sponsorship for running the Dublin Marathon on 27 October. This is her second time to complete the 26-mile run and she would like to thank everyone who supported her.

Deidre is a member of St Laurence O’Toole Athlete Club, where she trains several times a week.

