Doyles of the Shamrock opens up for special old folks’ festive night

THE residents of St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen enjoyed a trip to Doyle’s of the Shamrock courtesy of Michael Doyle and his staff, where they enjoyed a lovely evening of Christmas cheer behind closed doors.

The seniors were greeted by members of staff, who were decked out in Christmas jumpers, while the Nolan sisters sang Christmas songs.

Refreshments were served and songs sung and there was time for some Christmas shopping, too, while everyone was given a present to mark the occasion.

“The residents thoroughly enjoyed the evening,” said St Fiacc’s House manager Joan Doogue.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Michael Doyle, Pat, Sara and all the staff in Doyle’s for a great evening and for pampering our residents. And thanks also to the Nolan sisters for entertaining all of us on the night.”