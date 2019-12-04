Bah humbug to mindless thugs who wreck Christmas post box

A SENSELESS act of thuggery on a Christmas post box will not jeopardise the delivery of local kids’ letters to the North Pole, The Nationalist can reveal.

The special Christmas letter post box was damaged just days after it was installed on Dublin Street. A panel on the box was kicked in, prompting local anger that a service for local children was targeted by thoughtless vandals.

One such parent was Emma Munnelly of Munnelly Accountants, who was saddened to see the damage done.

“Myself and my colleague Caroline both have children. It really upset us seeing that, because you think of your own kids going to the trouble of writing letters and then some scumbags come along and destroy it really,” she said.

The post box was repaired on Tuesday and was quickly back in operation.

“It’s there every year and I have never seen anything like this happen before,” added Emma. “The same day it was fixed there was a little boy and his mother posting a letter.”

The post box is a popular initiative by Carlow County Council’s Christmas programme of events. It has been run for the past seven or eight years, having first been introduced by the Chamber of Commerce.

Head of enterprise Kieran Comerford sought to allay fears that any letters were lost. He said that one of Santa’s elves had come along to ensure the post box was secure and letters would be dispatched to the North Pole in good time for Christmas.