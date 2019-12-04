Campaign to raise awareness of country’s missing persons launched in Dublin and Cork

By Breda Graham

Deliveroo has partnered with the National Missing Persons Helpline in a bid to raise awareness of missing people in Ireland.

A Deliveroo rider is pictured with a food delivery bag showing an image of Trevor Deely, the 22 year old who was last seen in Dublin in 2000.

The partnership, which comes on national Missing Persons Day, will initially feature images of four missing people on Deliveroo riders’ food bags to raise awareness of these specific cases.

These missing persons include Trevor Deely, Gerard Taylor, Barry Coughlan, and Mark Smyth.

Trevor Deely was last seen on Baggot Street in Dublin city before he disappeared at the age of 22 in December 2000.

Gerard Taylor was last seen in Sandyford, Dublin in May 2019, Barry Coughlan was last seen in Crosshaven, Co Cork in May 2004, and Mark Smyth was last seen in Ardee, Co Louth when he went missing in May of last year.

The Bring Them Home campaign will see a total of 100 Deliveroo riders carrying mobile billboards with images of missing people and the helpline contact details on their backpacks and is set to run in Dublin and Cork throughout the month of December.

According to the National Missing Persons Helpline, the average number of missing persons reports received each year is 8,700, with over 90 people untraced at the end of each year.

Deliveroo is making a contribution of €10,000 to the helpline which provides free and confidential support to those affected by a disappearance

The contribution will be used to extend the helpline’s family support service to locations outside of Dublin.

Deliveroo Country Manager, Michael Healy, said:

“The brilliant work of the National Missing Persons Helpline is life-changing for families. We knew we wanted to help them with their important work.

“Our riders are visible across Dublin and Cork. They are at the heart of our business and want to play a part in the communities they work in.

We hope that over the festive period our Bring Them Home campaign will help reunite missing people with their friends and family, as well as raise awareness of the National Missing Persons Helpline’s work and all the families they support.

Chairperson of the National Missing Persons Helpline, Dermot Browne, said that Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for those affected by a disappearance.

“Christmas is a special time when families come together to celebrate the holiday and renew their special bond.

“However, amidst all of the glitter, flashing lights and present giving, families of the missing will be seeing that empty chair at the Christmas table and remembering a time when their loved one was sat there.

“We urge everyone in Cork and Dublin to keep an eye out for passing Deliveroo riders. We are always hopeful that this leads to a positive outcome for the families of missing persons,” he said.

Anyone with information on any of the appeals featured in the Bring Them Home campaign is asked to contact the National Missing Persons Helpline on 1890 442 552 or email info@missingpersons.ie or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Alternatively, leave a message on the confidential Bring Them Home campaign line on 1800 911 999 where callers can remain anonymous if they wish.

The National Missing Persons Helpline provides free and confidential support by phone or email 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to anyone affected by a disappearance.